McKinnie (health and safety protocols) will be unavailable for Monday's game against the Knicks, Brad Turner of the LA Times reports.
It's unclear if McKinnie actually tested positive for the virus, but either way he figures to miss at least a few games while passing through the league's COVID-19 protocols. McKinnie played a season-high 27 minutes in Saturday's win at Brooklyn, finishing with 10 points, nine rebounds, four assists and one steal.
More News
-
Lakers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Scores four off bench Thursday•
-
Lakers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Drops eight points off bench•
-
Lakers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Not at practice Thursday•
-
Lakers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Heading to Lakers•
-
Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Gets 20 minutes in return•
-
Cavaliers' Alfonzo McKinnie: Set to return Saturday•