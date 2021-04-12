McKinnie (health and safety protocols) will be unavailable for Monday's game against the Knicks, Brad Turner of the LA Times reports.

It's unclear if McKinnie actually tested positive for the virus, but either way he figures to miss at least a few games while passing through the league's COVID-19 protocols. McKinnie played a season-high 27 minutes in Saturday's win at Brooklyn, finishing with 10 points, nine rebounds, four assists and one steal.