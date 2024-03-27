Davis is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies due to a left knee hyperextension, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

With LeBron James (ankle) sidelined, Davis led the Lakers to a comeback win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on Tuesday, finishing with 34 points, 23 rebounds, four blocks and two steals in 52 minutes during a double-overtime affair. Given the hefty workload, Davis' appearance on the injury report may be precautionary during the second night of a back-to-back set, but it's worth mentioning the knee issue is new for Davis, who was previously playing through bilateral Achilles soreness.