Davis (back) is probable for Thursday's Game 3 matchup with the Nuggets, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

AD played through the back issue during Game 2 and logged 39 minutes on his way to a 32-point, 11-rebound double-double, so it clearly didn't impact him all that much. We should get official confirmation on his status closer to Thursday's tip.

