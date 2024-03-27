Davis finished with 34 points (12-31 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 23 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and two steals across 52 minutes in Tuesday's 128-124 double-overtime win over the Bucks.

Plenty of rebounds were up for grabs with the two teams combining to hit just 40.1 percent of their 228 shot attempts on the night, and Davis was able to clean up en route to his second game of the season with at least 20 boards. Though he supplemented the rebound total with strong numbers in the defensive categories and a big scoring total, he wasn't immune to the shooting struggles, as his 38.7 percent mark from field on heavy volume was harmful in category-based leagues. On a positive note, Davis stepped up with perfect shooting from the free-throw line, and his trio of three-pointers were also a welcome sight; he had nailed just three triples combined over his last 15 games. Given that he handled his heftiest workload of the season Tuesday and has been battling bilateral Achilles tendinopathy, Davis could be a candidate to sit out Wednesday against the Grizzlies in the second leg of a back-to-back set.