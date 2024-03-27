Davis (knee) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Grizzlies, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Davis has been downgraded from questionable to out on the second leg of Los Angeles' back-to-back Wednesday due to a left knee injury. Jaxson Hayes will likely replace him in the starting five. Davis' next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Indiana.
