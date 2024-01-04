Reaves had 24 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds and eight assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 110-96 loss to the Heat.

Reaves got the start for the first time since Dec. 15 thanks to better stat lines to end the month, and although the Lakers came up short, coach Darvin Ham might be inclined to give Reaves his old job back. Jarred Vanderbilt has played well but isn't the best fit for the Lakers' scheme, as Reaves' off-the-ball skills combined with his passing ability complement LeBron James and the other playmakers. The lineup will shuffle again when D'Angelo Russell (lower body) returns to action, but drawing the start was an encouraging sign of increased confidence in Reaves.