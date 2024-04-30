Reaves closed Monday's 108-106 loss to the Nuggets in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 19 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals over 34 minutes.

Reaves scored nine of his 19 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough as the Lakers were bounced from the playoffs on another game-winning shot by Jamal Murray. After a slow start to the opening-round series, Reaves averaged 20.7 points, 4.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 35.0 minutes over the final three matchups, but Los Angeles won only one of those contests. The third-year wing appeared in all 82 regular-season games and averaged 15.9 points, 5.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 32.1 minutes -- all career highs. Ahead of the 2023-24 season, Reaves signed a three-year contract with a $14.9 million player option for 2026-27.