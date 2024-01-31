Reaves finished with 28 points (10-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 138-122 loss to the Hawks.

With Antonio Davis (Achilles/hip) sidelined, Reaves came through with his best scoring effort of the season, but LeBron James was his only teammate to deliver 20 or more points. Reaves moved into the starting lineup at the beginning of January but his usage and production hasn't changed much, and the third-year guard averaged 15.5 points, 5.9 assists, 2.9 boards, 1.4 threes and 0.9 steals through 15 games on the month while shooting 50.6 percent from the floor.