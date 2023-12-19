Reaves tallied 20 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and a steal across 33 minutes in Monday's 114-109 loss to the Knicks.

Aside from Anthony Davis and LeBron James, Reaves was the only player to score in double-digits during the loss. Although Reaves has recovered from a slow start to the season, coach Darvin Ham has yet to give back the starting job, opting instead for players like Cam Reddish and Max Christie to man his old spot. He got a start Friday night thanks to a scratch from D'Angelo Russell, and is consistently outplaying the teammates ahead of him on the depth chart.