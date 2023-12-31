Reaves logged nine points (2-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and two rebounds over 29 minutes during Saturday's 108-106 loss to the Timberwolves.

Reaves failed to record an assist for the first time since Christmas of 2022. He was also unable to continue the momentum of knocking down 45.3 percent of 5.8 triples across his last 11 games. It's strange to see such hapless struggles from a dynamic player with the poise that Reaves showed last season, but he had been amid a strong stretch of play and profiles as a bounce-back candidate Wednesday against Miami.