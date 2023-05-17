Reaves contributed 23 points (7-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and eight assists over 42 minutes during Tuesday's 132-126 loss to Denver in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Reaves put together another strong performance despite the loss, logging a team-high 42 minutes. It's been quite a ride for Reaves who has seen his stock rise substantially over the past few months. Now a permanent fixture in the starting lineup, Reaves provides the Lakers with a viable scoring option, as well as a secondary playmaker, highlighted by his eight assists.