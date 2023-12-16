Reaves totaled 22 points (8-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes during Friday's 129-115 loss to the Spurs.

With D'Angelo Russell (head), Cam Reddish (knee) and Gabe Vincent (knee) all missing from the Lakers' backcourt, Reaves made his first start since Nov. 8 and produced strong numbers once again. The third-year guard has drained at least three three-pointers in five straight games and scored in double digits in seven straight, averaging 18.3 points, 4.7 boards, 4.7 assists and 2.7 threes over that stretch while shooting 50.6 percent from the floor, 42.2 percent from beyond the arc and 91.3 percent from the free-throw line.