Reaves isn't starting Monday's game against the Knicks, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Reaves drew a spot start Friday against the Spurs, but he'll revert to a bench role with D'Angelo Russell back in action. Reaves is averaging 18.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals over his last five contests as a reserve.