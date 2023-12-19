Reaves isn't starting Monday's game against the Knicks, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Reaves drew a spot start Friday against the Spurs, but he'll revert to a bench role with D'Angelo Russell back in action. Reaves is averaging 18.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals over his last five contests as a reserve.
