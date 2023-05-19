Reaves had 22 points (8-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 108-103 loss to the Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Reaves has finished with at least five made threes, 20 points and five assists in each of the first two games of the Western Conference Finals. Across 14 appearances this postseason, the second-year wing has averaged 16.4 points, 4.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 35.7 minutes per game while shooting 43.2 percent from deep. Reaves has been the Lakers' only consistent three-point shooter in the playoffs thus far and should continue to handle increased usage while he's playing at a high level.