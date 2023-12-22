Reaves logged 20 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals over 27 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 118-111 loss to the Timberwolves.

The 25-year-old scored at least 20 points for the fourth straight game and sixth time in the last eight, a stretch in which Reaves has delivered 19.6 points, 5.5 assists, 4.6 boards, 2.9 threes and 0.8 steals a game. After a breakout 2022-23 season, Reaves is showing that he hasn't yet reached his ceiling, and he's become a key secondary contributor for the Lakers behind LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis.