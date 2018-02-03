Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Nursing tight groin
Ingram is nursing groin tightness following Friday's victory over the Nets, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Ingram was not held back by the injury during the contest, as he teased a triple double with 16 points (5-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 assists and eight rebounds across 37 minutes. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, but it will be something to keep an eye on heading into Sunday's matchup versus the Thunder.
