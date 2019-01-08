Lakers' Brandon Ingram: Puts up 29 in win
Ingram had 29 points (12-21 FG, 5-7 FT) and six assists in Monday's win over Dallas.
Ingram helped lead a strong Lakers second half with his highest single-game point total of the season. He played 37 minutes, and also chipped in a pair of steals, after playing just 25 minutes in Sunday's blowout loss to Minnesota.
