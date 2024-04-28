Russell ended Saturday's 119-108 win over the Nuggets in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 21 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 41 minutes.

Russell faced tons of scrutiny following a woeful effort in a Game 3 loss where he finished scoreless (0-7 FG, 0-6 3Pt), but he bounced back admirably and reached the 20-point mark for the second time in this series. Russell will need to carry his hot hand into Game 5 if the Lakers want to avoid elimination Monday.