Russell finished Tuesday's 110-106 Play-In Game victory over the Pelicans with 21 points (7-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes.

Russell was hot early, connecting on three of his five triples in the opening quarter. Although he did cool off, he was able to connect on a crucial three-pointer late in the piece, giving the Lakers a four-point lead with only seconds remaining. The Lakers will need Russell to stay hot should they hope to advance past the defending champion Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.