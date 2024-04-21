Russell amassed 13 points (6-20 FG, 1-9 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 41 minutes during Saturday's 114-103 loss to Denver in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

The Lakers needed Russell to be at his best as a scoring threat, so his 6-for-20 outing from the field wasn't a pleasant sight for a Lakers team that cooled off as the game progressed. Russell ended with more field goal attempts than points scored, and he needs to bounce back ahead of Game 2 on Monday.