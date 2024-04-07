Russell posted 28 points (11-17 FG, 6-12 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Saturday's 116-97 victory over the Cavaliers.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James posted impressive performances in their own right, yet Russell carried the Lakers on offense by posting a team-high scoring tally. The Lakers will still go as far as the James and Davis duo can take them, but having Russell as a reliable scoring option should provide a big boost on offense too. Russell has scored 23 or more points in four of his last seven contests.