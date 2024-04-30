Russell closed Monday's 108-106 loss to the Nuggets in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-10 3Pt), one rebound and six assists in 39 minutes.

Russell finished the opening-round series shooting 38.4 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from deep. He had a pair of standout performances, but his overall production was too inconsistent. It was a disappointing end to what was a solid season for the veteran point guard. Russell appeared in 76 games (69 starts) and averaged 18.0 points on 45.6/41.5/82.8 shooting splits during the regular season.