Russell totaled four points (2-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt), three rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 123-120 win over Memphis.

Russell's scoring output was tied for his second-lowest this season, and he failed to knock down a shot from three-point range for just the second time over his past 24 games. Since putting up 28 points on 11-for-17 shooting against Cleveland on April 6, the point guard has averaged just 11.0 points on 25.6 percent shooting over his subsequent three contests. On a positive note, Russell has dished double-digit assists in two of those games.