Russell ended with 26 points (9-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), one rebound, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 122-111 win over Phoenix.

Russell finished one point behind Anthony Davis for team high-scoring honors Wednesday, pouring in 26 points on just 13 shots. The point guard hasn't been known for shooting efficiency throughout his career, but he's turned a corner this season, making a very respectable 46.6 percent of his shots. That ranks as the best rate of his career, as does his 39.1 percent mark from three-point range.