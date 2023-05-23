Russell isn't in the starting five for Monday's Game 4 against the Nuggets, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Dennis Schroder will replace Russell in the starting lineup Monday. Russell is averaging 7.0 points, 4.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 26.3 minutes on 29.6 percent shooting from the field across the first three games of the series, so his move to the bench isn't surprising.