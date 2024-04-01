Russell tallied 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six assists, six rebounds and four steals over 32 minutes in Sunday's 116-104 win over Brooklyn.

Russell connected on a quartet of threes while handing out a team-high-tying assist total and leading all Lakers in steals while putting forth a well-rounded performance in a winning effort. Russell has swiped four or more steals in three games this season, last doing so March 4 against Oklahoma City. He has posted at least 15 points and five assists in two of his last five contests. Russell was strong on the glass in the win, having hauled in six or more boards in seven games.