Schroder produced 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and three steals across 32 minutes during Friday's 130-121 victory over Atlanta.

Schroder handed out a season-high nine assists in the victory, turning in one of his better performances in recent memory. Despite stepping into a more significant role over the past two weeks, Schroder has been unable to produce at a consistent level. He is outside the top 200 over that span, offering upside in assists and free throw percentage only.