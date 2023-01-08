Schroder provided 27 points (8-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes during Saturday's 136-134 victory over the Kings.

Schroder had an excellent evening, capped by cinching the contest at the charity stripe. Wven though Russell Westbrook came off the bench to collect 15 assists, Schroder aptly directed the offense and had one of his best scoring performances of the season. We often saw Schroder and Westbrook share the backcourt, and though the Lakers like the energy of Patrick Beverley in the starting lineup, a Schroder-Westbrook backcourt seems to be a better fit for the offense.