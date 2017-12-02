Zubac was assigned to the G-League's South Bay Lakers on Saturday and will be in uniform for the team's game against the Agua Caliente Clippers.

Zubac has played just 12 minutes at the NBA level this season, with his role from last season essentially being handed to the likes of Brook Lopez, Julius Randle and Andrew Bogut. He's played two games in the G-League, however, averaging 21.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks across 28.9 minutes per game. He'll likely continue to bounce back and forth between the NBA and the G-League as the season progresses.