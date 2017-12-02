Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Assigned to G-League
Zubac was assigned to the G-League's South Bay Lakers on Saturday and will be in uniform for the team's game against the Agua Caliente Clippers.
Zubac has played just 12 minutes at the NBA level this season, with his role from last season essentially being handed to the likes of Brook Lopez, Julius Randle and Andrew Bogut. He's played two games in the G-League, however, averaging 21.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks across 28.9 minutes per game. He'll likely continue to bounce back and forth between the NBA and the G-League as the season progresses.
More News
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Recalled from G-League•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Assigned to G-League•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Inactive Thursday•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Scoreless in Monday's start•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Will start at center Monday•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Value takes hit with acquisition of Brook Lopez•
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...