Hart pitched in 25 points (10-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks across 41 minutes in Sunday's 112-97 loss to the Jazz.

Hart drew the start with both Kyle Kuzma (ankle) and Brandon Ingram (concussion) sidelined and thrived with the opportunity. The rookie fell just a point short of equaling a career high and posted his second straight 20-point effort overall. Hart has shot at least 50.0 percent in four of the six games he's played since returning from a hand injury, and he could potentially remain with the first unit over the final two games of the season if his aforementioned pair of teammates are held out.