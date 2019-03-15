Lakers' Josh Hart: Questionable vs. Pistons
Hart is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons due to right knee tendinitis.
This is the second straight game that Hart has been listed as questionable with right knee tendinitis, but he ended up being active and playing 28 minutes against the Raptors on Thursday. Given that this is the second game of a back-to-back, the Lakers could exercise caution with Hart this time around, but the team likely won't update his status until closer to tip-off.
