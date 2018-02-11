Lakers' Josh Hart: Scores just nine points in loss
Hart tallied nine points (3-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes during Saturday's 130-123 loss to Dallas.
Hart retained his role as the starting point-guard but saw a drop in his production as the team debuted Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played quite well despite only being with the team for a short period of time and he has a lot to prove to a lot of people. Lonzo Ball (knee) will also return in the next few games and Hart seems likely to be the odd man out. The team still has the incentive to give him court time as they look to see what they have but he is going to be more of a streaming option, especially once Ball makes his way back.
More News
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...