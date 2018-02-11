Hart tallied nine points (3-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes during Saturday's 130-123 loss to Dallas.

Hart retained his role as the starting point-guard but saw a drop in his production as the team debuted Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played quite well despite only being with the team for a short period of time and he has a lot to prove to a lot of people. Lonzo Ball (knee) will also return in the next few games and Hart seems likely to be the odd man out. The team still has the incentive to give him court time as they look to see what they have but he is going to be more of a streaming option, especially once Ball makes his way back.