Hart (knee) had season-ending knee surgery Thursday to address an issue with his right patellar tendon, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Hart has been bothered by the knee for much of the season, and while he attempted to play through the discomfort, his effectiveness clearly waned. The Villanova product had already missed the last four games, and he'll now face a fairly lengthy recovery process of around 12 weeks. Expect Hart to return to basketball activities sometime in June and be fully ready for the start of the 2019-20 season.