Toscano-Anderson isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's matchup against the Heat, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.

Toscano-Anderson missed his 10th straight game Tuesday due to an ankle injury, but it appears he'll return to action during the second half of the Lakers' back-to-back set Wednesday. However, it's unclear how big of a role the backup forward will play, as he's posting just 2.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 10.5 minutes across 14 appearances (one start) this season.