Toscano-Anderson will be part of the starting unit Wednesday, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Toscano-Anderson returned from a lengthy absence on Dec. 28 and has logged 12.3 minutes per game across the three games since. With the Lakers battling a slew of injuries, he will likely take on a much larger role Wednesday. However, Toscano-Anderson shouldn't be considered an appealing fantasy option considering he hasn't scored more than eight points in a game this season.