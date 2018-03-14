Caldwell-Pope supplied 10 points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 112-103 win over the Nuggets.

KCP was almost the forgotten man on the night, given the pair of 26-point, 13-rebound double-doubles churned out by teammates Julius Randle and Kyle Kuzma, as well as the solid complementary production turned in by Isaiah Thomas and Brook Lopez. However, the fifth-year guard once again contributed across the board, generating his 11th straight double-digit scoring effort in the process. He did see a downturn in shot attempts as compared to the 12 he'd averaged over the previous pair of contests, but the 2013 first-round pick's consistent role within a Lakers' system that's the fastest paced in the NBA continues affording him solid multi-category value.