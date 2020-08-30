Caldwell-Pope (knee) will play in Game 5 against the Trail Blazers on Saturday.
As expected, Caldwell-Pope will play in Game 5. In the series, he's averaging 10.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in 25.5 minutes.
