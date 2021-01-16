Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is good to go for Friday's matchup with the Pelicans, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
No surprise here, as Caldwell-Pope was considered probable heading into the night. He returned from a four-game absence in Wednesday's victory over the Thunder and contributed 10 points across 20 minutes.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Probable for Friday's game•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Probable Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Playing, starting Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Likely to play Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Active and starting•