Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is probable for Monday's game against the Warriors.
Caldwell-Pope has appeared in the last four games for the Lakers, and he appears likely to play once again Monday. He missed four games due to his ankle injury earlier in the season but is averaging 11.8 points and 2.8 rebounds over 21.8 minutes per game in his four appearances since returning.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Gets green light•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Probable for Friday's game•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Probable Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Playing, starting Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Likely to play Tuesday•