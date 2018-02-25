Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Season-high number of threes Saturday
Caldwell-Pope tallied 34 points (12-20 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes in Saturday's 113-108 win over the Kings.
KCP was incandescent from the field, posting a season-high number of three-pointers and tying the career high he'd set last season against the Pelicans while playing for the Pistons. The fifth-year guard recorded exactly half of his game-high scoring total in a prolific third period for the Lakers, who totaled 37 points during the quarter. Factoring in Saturday's performance, he's now shot at least 60.0 percent in three straight games, and five of the last six overall. He's been just as hot from distance during that stretch, draining at least 50.0 percent of his three-point attempts in five contests during the latter span.
