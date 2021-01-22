Caldwell-Pope (ankle) will play and start in Thursday's game against the Bucks, ... reports.
Caldwell-Pope is good to go for his sixth game in a row after he had been listed as probable due to an ankle sprain. The starting shooting guard went for just four points in Monday's loss to Golden State, which was a season low.
