Caldwell-Pope had 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt) four rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes Wednesday night in the Lakers' 100-92 win over the Knicks.

Caldwell-Pope was the third-highest scorer for the Lakers in what was a low scoring affair. Wednesday marked the lowest Los Angeles point total since early December against the Magic. Caldwell-Pope has a sizable role off the bench but shouldn't garner much fantasy attention outside of deeper leagues.