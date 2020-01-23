Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Solid in win
Caldwell-Pope had 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt) four rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes Wednesday night in the Lakers' 100-92 win over the Knicks.
Caldwell-Pope was the third-highest scorer for the Lakers in what was a low scoring affair. Wednesday marked the lowest Los Angeles point total since early December against the Magic. Caldwell-Pope has a sizable role off the bench but shouldn't garner much fantasy attention outside of deeper leagues.
