Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Totals eight points in 23 minutes
Caldwell-Pope collected eight points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 23 minutes in Sunday's 112-97 loss to the Jazz.
With the exception of Josh Hart, the remaining four members of the Lakers' first unit saw well under 30 minutes of playing time, which kept KCP's contributions modest. The fifth-year guard now has back-to-back eight-point efforts, although the previous one against the Timberwolves on Friday was a direct result of a 23.1 percent shooting night. An unrestricted free agent heading this coming offseason, Caldwell-Pope has given a generally solid accounting of himself this season with averages of 13.7 points (on a career-best 43.0 percent shooting), a career-high 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals over 72 games.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Rough shooting night Friday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Near-perfect from field Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Available to return Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Leads team with 28 points•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Strong shooting night in loss•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Struggles with shot again Wednesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....