Caldwell-Pope collected eight points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 23 minutes in Sunday's 112-97 loss to the Jazz.

With the exception of Josh Hart, the remaining four members of the Lakers' first unit saw well under 30 minutes of playing time, which kept KCP's contributions modest. The fifth-year guard now has back-to-back eight-point efforts, although the previous one against the Timberwolves on Friday was a direct result of a 23.1 percent shooting night. An unrestricted free agent heading this coming offseason, Caldwell-Pope has given a generally solid accounting of himself this season with averages of 13.7 points (on a career-best 43.0 percent shooting), a career-high 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals over 72 games.