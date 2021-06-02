Caldwell-Pope (knee) will be available for Tuesday night's Game 5 against the Suns, Mike Scotto of USA Today reports.

A left knee injury kept Caldwell-Pope out of Sunday's Game 4 loss, but he's made some progress over the last two days and will be back in the lineup for an extremely pivotal Game 5. With Anthony Davis (groin) expected to be limited -- or held out altogether -- the Lakers will need Caldwell-Pope to break out of the shooting slump that saw him hit just 1-of-13 three-point attempts in Games 1 through 3.