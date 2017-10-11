Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Ball (ankle) was held out of Wednesday's practice, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
Ball has missed three straight preseason contests while working back from a sore ankle, and he was once again held of Wednesday's practice session, so he's clearly still dealing with some discomfort. The Lakers have yet to announce if he'll be cleared in time for Friday's exhibition finale against the Clippers, though it wouldn't be surprising if the team continued to remain extremely cautious with their prized rookie guard. Tentatively considering him questionable for Friday until further information is provided.
