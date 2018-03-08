Play

Ball supplied 16 points (6-16 FG, 4-13 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 108-107 win over the Magic.

Ball came in under 40.0 percent from the field for the second straight game, but he did enough to put together a third consecutive double-digit scoring effort. The rookie has also drained multiple threes in all five games since returning from his lengthy absence due to a knee injury, and he continues to offer above-average production in the area of rebounds, assists and steals in the Lakers' fast-paced attack. While his shooting remains a work in progress, Ball is providing solid averages of 13.0 points, 6.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 steals over his first four games of March.

