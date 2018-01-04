Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Goes through full practice, questionable for Friday
Ball (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice and is considered questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Despite being cleared for practice earlier in the week, Ball was still held out of Wednesday's game against the Thunder, but with another full session under his belt, the rookie point guard looks to be on track to return Friday against the Hornets. He'll likely test out the shoulder one last time during Friday morning shootaround, and if everything checks out, the assumption would be that Ball will be good to go against Charlotte.
