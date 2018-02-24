Lakers' Lonzo Ball: Out Saturday
Ball will sit out Saturday's contest against the Kings for rest purposes, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Ball, who sat out more than 40 consecutive days while nursing a knee injury, had a solid return in Friday's win over the Mavericks. The the rookie tallied nine points (3-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt) seven rebounds and six assists across 17 minutes. It was announced prior to the game that he would sit out the second night of the team's back-to-back set, which makes sense as they want to ease him back into the swing of things. Josh Hart and Isaiah Thomas figure to get see the bulk of the workload at point guard in his absence.
