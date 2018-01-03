Ball (shoulder) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Ball was upgraded to questionable earlier in the week after returning to practice, but the Lakers will exercise caution with the point guard and hold him out of a sixth straight game. The rookie was on the court at the team's shootaround Wednesday morning, so it's likely he's close to a return, which could come as soon as Friday's home matchup with the Hornets. The plan is for Ball to practice Thursday in hopes of returning to action against Charlotte.