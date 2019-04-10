Ball's ankle is "showing good progress," and the point guard expects to be back on the court in a couple of weeks, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Ball was shut down in early March, though his final game of the season was Jan. 19 against the Rockets. Things seem to be going well in his recovery, and the anticipation is that he'll have essentially a full offseason to work on his game.

